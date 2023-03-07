QUINCY — North Second Street between Oak and College will be closed beginning on Wednesday to allow for sewer replacement.
The one-block section of North Second will close beginning Wednesday morning to allow crews to replace a sanitary sewer lateral and to repair the pavement. The work is expected to have the street closed for a week, with reopening planned for March 15.
