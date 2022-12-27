QUINCY — A portion of North Seventh Street will be closed for just over two weeks starting Wednesday morning.
Quincy crews will close North Seventh between Chestnut and Lind streets starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday to allow for the replacement of a sewer main. The work is expected to wrap up and the street reopen to traffic by 3 p.m. on Jan. 13.
