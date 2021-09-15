Oakley family donates $6.5M to Quincy University

QUINCY — Quincy University announced Wednesday that it would received a $6.5 million donation — the largest in school history — from the members of the Oakley family.
The announcement was made at a campus-wide ceremony at Friars Field. Around 200 people were in attendance for the reception, which included a short video presentation chronicling the Oakley family's contributions to Quincy dating back 130 years.
Ralph Oakley said his family has been involved with Quincy University as students, fundraisers, guest lecturers and other roles and it's that connection that was the driving force of the donation.
"If it can help Quincy University continue its mission, that has a broad application to thousands of people who live here," Oakley said. "But I hope what it also says is it's the chance to give back and there are lots of very generous people in our community and if we can encourage them to continue their charitable giving, that'd be a good thing too."
In response to this donation and the previously philanthropic work of the Oakley family, Quincy University will rename its business school to the Oakley School of Business.
Quincy University President Brian McGee said this gift is transformational in terms of its impact. With the gift, McGee said the university can perform short-term investments into faculty and students along with long-term institutional investments.
"It will allow generations of future students to be Oakley scholars so there will be a large number of endowed scholarships now because of this large investment in the university," McGee said. "It will allow us to upgrade some of our physical facilities especially for business students, it will allow us to create more opportunities for faculty and staff for professional development so enhancing the work of our faculty and staff (and) it will even be used to help us more effectively raise money for the university in the future."
Cynthia Haliemun, dean of the Oakley School of Business, said in a news release that this gift will allow the university to build upon its rich history of business education and provide students with resources needed to build successful careers.
"This is truly a historic moment for QU, its business alumni, and its current and future students," Haliemun said in the release. "We are honored to have this chance to take the next big step in the evolution of business instruction at QU and to add to our reputation for quality and innovation."
Prior to the Oakley's gift, the QU's biggest donation was a $3 million contribution to establish the John Mahoney Scholarship, which provides financial aid for students majoring in humanities.
The Oakley family, along with the Lindsay families, founded Quincy Newspapers, Inc., in 1926.
The broadcast and newspaper firm rebranded as Quincy Media, Inc., in 2016.
Quincy Media was the parent company of both The Herald-Whig and WGEM.
Earlier this year, Quincy Media sold its print media holdings to Phillips Media Group of Harrison, Ark., and its broadcast holdings to Gray Television of Atlanta.