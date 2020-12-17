Oakley receives Golden Circle Award

QUINCY — The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences honored former Quincy Media Inc. President and CEO Thomas A. Oakley with the Gold Circle award, which recognizes individuals who have spent at least 50 years in the broadcast industry.
Chad Mahoney, WGEM news director and NATAS Mid-America executive secretary, said the award was meant to be presented during a banquet at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum, which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Mahoney surprised Oakley with the award at The Herald-Whig building, where Oakley had served as publisher.
“(The Golden Circle Award) is for true pioneers and people who have been true leaders in the industry and use the industry to benefit the community,” Mahoney said. “(Oakley) checks all those boxes.”
The news came as a shock to Oakley, who said he would like to personally thank the 1,300 employees of Quincy Media Inc.
“After all these years, to be a sixth generation family in media and the newspaper business and now in broadcasting is tremendous,” Oakley said.
Oakley said he first started at WGEM Radio in 1948 but joined QMI full time in 1954 after graduating from Duke University. He would serve as a pilot in the U.S. Air Force until 1957 before returning to Quincy in 1958.
Oakley would serve in various positions until becoming president and CEO of the company from 1969 to 2008.
“Things have changed and it all has to do with people like you guys that are standing in this room who all made it happen,” Oakley said. “We’ve been fortunate to have staff after staff after staff of great people committed to our business (and) to our communities.”
For his work to improve transportation and infrastructure in the Midwest and overall leadership, a 60-mile portion of the Chicago-Kansas City Expressway from Quincy to Macomb was named the Thomas A. Oakley Highway.
Oakley has earned numerous accolades for his storied career, including the Illinois Press Association Distinguished Service Award, the National Association of Broadcasters Chuck E. Sherman Television Leadership Service Award in 2007 and the Broadcasters Foundation of America Ward Quaal Pioneer Award in 2008.
However, Oakley said the Golden Circle Aware was particularly special.
Since 2006, the NATAS Mid-America chapter has awarded the Golden Circle Award to 17 other individuals.