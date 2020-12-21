QUINCY — The Quincy City Council formally appointed Deputy City Clerk Laura Oakman as city clerk during its Monday meeting.
Oakman replaces Jenny Hayden, who served in the position since 2003 but decided to retire and spend more time with her family. Hayden’s last day is set for Dec. 31.
Oakman said she thinks it will be a lot of fun and looks forward to working with the city council in this new role.
“I think we’ll work well together,” Oakman said. “I figure I’ll carry on the same traditions and things that Jenny had done and accomplished and just keep going and be as valuable as I can to the city of Quincy.”
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said it’s unfortunate to see Hayden leave but he thinks Oakman will do a great job.
“We’re saddened that Jenny Hayden is retiring,” Moore said. “She served our community for so long and we appreciate her dedication to the city.”
Oakman is running unopposed for city clerk in the 2021 consolidated election.
Several aldermen congratulated Oakman on her appointment at the end of the Monday’s city council meeting.