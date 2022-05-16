QUINCY — Interim Police Chief Adam Yates began his second official week in charge by leading the Quincy Police Department’s National Peace Officer Memorial ceremony.
Officers representing the Illinois State Police and Adams County Sheriff's Department also were on hand to honor those who have given their lives in Quincy, around the state, and throughout the country.
According to Yates’ opening remarks, 617 law enforcement officers died in 2021 while in service to those they swore to protect. Of those, 439 officers lost their lives to COVID-19 while 111 were victims of felonious activity, including 64 who died by gunfire.
“In John Chapter 15 Verse 13 we are told, ‘Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for friends,” Yates said during his opening remarks. “All of us here have heard that verse many times, and it rings especially true today.
“We are here today to honor the service and sacrifice of those law enforcement professionals who gave their lives in the line of duty.”
Sixty years ago President John F. Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls, as National Police Week. Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.
The 34th annual Candlelight Vigil was held Friday at the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup, who read a proclamation after Deacon Harry Cramer’s opening prayer, said law enforcement “is a huge responsibility for any community. Quincy has been blessed in that we have had strong police and law enforcement protection for decades. The plan is to continue that.”
Troup added that the National Peace Officer Memorial ceremony “is a good day to recognize all the fallen heroes. It’s a sad day but something we have to do to recognize it and keep public safety strong, and keep our law enforcement officials safe.”
During his presentation Yates emphasized that 15 Illinois officers died in the line of duty in 2021: seven from COVID-19, four by gunfire, two due to vehicular assault, one by assault, and one because of automobile crash. In Missouri, Yates said, 10 officers died in the line of duty: eight from COVID-19, one by gunfire and one during a vehicle pursuit.
Toward the end of the ceremony and after the presentation of colors by the Honor Guard, Jeff Schuecking sounded taps.
“The brave men and women, who chose law enforcement as a career, do so knowing the risk,” Yates said. “They swear an oath, put on a uniform, and commit their lives to protect and serve the citizens of their community.
“As a nation, and a community, we must remember the fallen, celebrate their service, acknowledge their sacrifice and continue to honor their memory.”
