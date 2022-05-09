QUINCY — The Quincy City Council accepted a $24,000 quote from SecureData Technologies on Monday to purchase a new firewall solution, which Mayor Mike Troup said will provide better protection following a cyber attack to the city over the weekend.
The resolution accepting the quote was approved following a roughly hour-long executive session of the City Council.
Troup said the incident remains under investigation but employee emails are still down. However, phone services have been restored.
"The 911 works (and) there's not been any issue with them so police and fire still are responding, Central Services is virtually unaffected except for the emails (and) planning and development that's unaffected again outside of the emails," Troup said.
Troup added the utility payments still can be processed by cash or check but credit card payments cannot be taken at this time. However, he expects credit card transactions to be restored by this week.
The council also approved an intergovernmental agreement with the Two Rivers Land Bank Authority that authorizes $150,000 of city funds to be used for land bank purposes.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the land bank aims to identify and restore blighted properties within city limits before they cycle through the county's tax sale process to a point where demolition is the only resort.
"We need to get in front of the fix or flatten program," Bevelheimer said. "To do that, we've got to get at the properties when they're going to tax sale and try to obtain them at that point in time when the properties still have some value left to them."
A roughly $250,000 agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Illinois Department of Transportation for engineering and planning services related to its $30 million runway reconstruction project also was approved.
Some aldermen voiced concerns about how the nationwide pilot shortage would impact future traffic on the runway.
The shortage prompted Cape Air to pull out of Quincy. However, the company will remain as Quincy's essential air service provider until a new vendor is lined up.
