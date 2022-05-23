QUINCY — City officials were silent following the adoption of two resolutions related to cyber security during Monday's council meeting.
Quincy fell victim to a cyber attack on May 7, which required the city to outsource some of its IT responsibilities because of the extent of the damage. Since then, Quincy Mayor Mike Troup and other staff have not confirmed what kind of an attack occurred or when all affected services would be restored.
Following a closed session, aldermen approved a resolution authorizing an emergency payment for cyber security consulting services. The amount of the emergency payment was not disclosed.
The council voted 12-1 in favor of the resolution with Alderman Jeff Bergman, R-2, voting no. Bergman declined to comment on the reason behind his vote.
A resolution also was approved acknowledging notification of emergency purchases and supporting the retention of Mullen Coughlin, LLC, Kroll Associates Inc. for information security services and cyber cryptocurrency and ransomware negotiation services.
The council voted 13-0 in favor of this resolution. Alderman Richie Reis, D-6, was absent.
Prior to the votes, Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, announced that there would be a press conference at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss city business related to Monday's council meeting and other topics.
The City Council also approved a $38,500 bid from Miller Construction for demolition procedures at 630 N. Fifth and 635 Spruce.
Both properties were targeted for the city's fix-or-flatten program in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.