QUINCY — An aggravated driving under the influence charge against a Quincy woman charged in a 2020 crash that killed four people, including three children, was dismissed by Judge Amy Lannerd on Friday.
Natasha L. McBride is alleged to have ignored a traffic light at Fourth and Broadway while driving at a high rate of speed on Aug. 14 2020, which caused the crash. According to the crash report, the Quincy Police Department said McBride admitted to smoking marijuana shortly before leaving in her vehicle.
McBride’s attorney, Chief Public Defender Todd Nelson, had argued that the DUI charge, which was filed in January, should have been filed earlier.
McBride, 37 still faces four counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Jenniffer Hendricks, 54, of Rushville, and Dakota Corrick, 6, Archer Corrick, 4, and Ransom Corrick, 21 months. The boys were Hendricks’ grandchildren and lived in Kirksville, Mo.
McBride also faces four counts of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident, four counts of reckless homicide and four counts of driving while license revoked.
First Assistant State's Attorney Todd Eyler said his office intends to appeal the decision to dismiss the DUI charge.
A status hearing is schedule for Monday at 1 p.m. Josh Jones, lead trial attorney for the Adams County state’s attorney’s office, said the hearing will determine whether the case will remain on the April jury trial docket.
McBride remains in the Adams County Jail on $5 million bond.