QUINCY — New data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that as few as 30% of staff at some Adams County long-term care facilities have received the COVID-19 vaccine.
IDPH released data this week showing the percentage of staff and residents at long-term care facilities that are vaccinated. The data also will show weekly confirmed cases, total confirmed cases, weekly COVID-related deaths, total COVID-related deaths and vaccination rates.
Although about 89% of the residents of Timber Point Health Care Center in Camp Point are vaccinated, only about 37% of the staff are vaccinated as of July 18, according to IDPH.
Meanwhile, Golden Good Shepherd Home’s resident vaccination rate is at about 84% but its staff vaccination is slightly less than 30%.
Representatives from Timber Point and Golden Good Shepherd Home either could not be reached or declined to comment.
Good Samaritan Home leads long-term care facilities in Adams County both in resident and staff vaccinations. As of July 18, about 98% of Good Samaritan’s residents and about 58% of its staff are vaccinated.
Sunset Home is not far behind with about 94% of residents and about 53% of staff vaccinated.
Sunset Home Administrator Jerry Neal said his facility’s vaccine statistics have not changed dramatically since the state’s latest update but they have slightly increased and incentives are being offered for staff to receive the vaccine.
“We do not have any plans to mandate that staff get vaccinated,” Neal said.
St. Vincent’s Home has similar vaccination rates: about 93% of residents and about 57% of staff.
At the Illinois Veterans Home in Quincy, 65% of staff and 96% of residents have been vaccinated as of July 30.
On Wednesday, Gov. JB Pritzker announced that vaccines be required for all state employees working in congregate facilities, including veterans homes.
IDPH Acting Director Terry Prince said his department will work closely with veterans home administrators to implement the vaccine requirement and will continue to ensure staff can obtain vaccinations quickly and conveniently.
“We have repeatedly stressed to our staff the importance of getting the vaccine as a way to protect themselves and the veterans they serve, along with their families and community members, and appreciate the governor taking this next step to keep our heroes safe,” Prince said.