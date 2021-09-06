QUINCY — An ordinance seeking to give the mayor of Quincy the authority to appoint and terminate police and fire chiefs will be up for first reading during Tuesday’s city council meeting.
The ordinance will amend the city code by removing language giving the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners the authority to appoint police and fire chiefs. Instead, the mayor will make these appointments with the advice and consent of the city council.
Appointees will be selected based on the basis of merit and fitness and he or she need not be a member of the police or fire department at the time of the appointment, according to the ordinance.
Instead of a three-year term, the amended city code state that the appointee’s term will be determined by the mayor but shall not exceed the term of the mayor holding office at the time.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the aldermen had asked about the change after the appointment of Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp, who was selected by the police and fire board following a five-month selection process that included external candidates.
The consideration of outside candidates raised some concerns about the overall costs of the hiring process.
After receiving a report from the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners about the hiring process, Troup said staff consulted with outside legal counsel, which advised that very few communities allow a police and fire commission to select and appoint chiefs even with ratification requirements from the city council.
“Our outside legal counsel drafted the ordinance and we are presenting (it) to the city council for review and consideration,” Troup said.
A police or fire chief may be removed from their position prior to the end of their term upon the mayor filing with the city council the reasons for removal or discharge. However, the removal will not become effective until a majority vote of the corporate authorities then holding office, according to the ordinance.
The council meeting will be at 7 p.m. in the council chambers of Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine.