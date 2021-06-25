QUINCY — City officials are seeking to amend a decades-old economic development loan program to make it more accessible for commercial and retail applicants.
The Quincy Economic Development Revolving Loan Fund, or Q-FUND, was created in 1983 following the acquisition of a $6.7 million Urban Development Action Grant.
This grant was used to assist Cummins Engine Company in the purchase of a 700,000-square-foot Motorola facility. But the city was able to recapture these grant funds to provide loans for local businesses.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said the fund initially had been designed for manufacturing and wholesale transportation purposes.
“Lately in the last 10 years, it hasn’t seen a lot of use (and) one reason is interest rates have been low,” Bevelheimer said. “Typically, those loans are made at 3% but we decided to change that program to make it a little more flexible to include commercial retail-eligible uses in that program hopefully to get more users.”
But in 2016, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity determined that Quincy’s revolving loan fund no longer holds state or federal identity, which allows the funds to be expended in any manner deemed appropriate by the city.
Bevelheimer said the new ordinance removes direct loan, link deposit and loan guarantee programs but still allows participation loans.
“That means the bank comes to the city with the application (and) we participate with the bank,” Bevelheimer said. “We do not compete with the bank. We partner with the bank and hopefully through this process, thereby changing the guidelines a bit, we’ll have more loans made through the city’s program and we can see more economic development activities.”
Another amendment would reduce the loan application paperwork from about 30 pages to seven, Bevelheimer added.
Loans will be eligible for existing industrial, commercial or service-related Quincy businesses; existing businesses located outside of Quincy considering relocation; business start-ups considering moving to Quincy; new or existing minority-owned businesses and new or existing female-owned businesses.
Eligible uses would include land or building acquisition, site development or infrastructure extension costs, construction of a new facility, construction of an addition to an existing facility, renovation of existing facilities, leasehold improvements, public infrastructure improvements or the purchase of inventory, supplies, machinery, furniture, fixtures or technology and automation equipment.
Loan amounts will range from $50,000 to $500,000. An infrastructure loan, however, will only be eligible for $300,000.
The Quincy City Council had first reading of the ordinance on Monday.