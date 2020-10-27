QUINCY — Leading up to the 2016 general election, roughly 10,000 voters had cast their ballots before election day.
But as of 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said his office has received over 13,700 early voting and mail-in ballots for the 2020 general election, a roughly 37% increase in early votes despite there being a week to go before election day. Of these, 9,159 ballots were from early voters and 4,595 were mail-in ballots.
Niekamp is reminding residents that Thursday is the last day to request a vote by mail ballot for the election. All ballots must be post marked on or before Nov. 3 to be counted and may be dropped off at the ballot drop box at the Fifth Street entrance of the Adams County Courthouse, 507 Vermont St., by 7 p.m. Tuesday. Although there have been few cases of rejected mail-in ballots, Niekamp said any voter with a rejected ballot is notified within days.
Pike County saw 1,451 early voters as of Tuesday morning. Of the 1,099 mailed ballots sent out, 314 have not been received.
Brown County Clerk Judy Ham said her office received its 500th early voter on Tuesday and has received 321 mail-in ballots.
Hancock County Clerk Holly Wilde-Tillman said her office has received 1,931 votes as of 12:10 p.m. Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the Adams County Clerk’s Office tested its M100 and DS200 tabulators, which will be used Tuesday. Niekamp said the M100 is dependable but is also 20 years old.
“Parts for them are coming harder to find,” Niekamp said.
The company acquired 12 DS200 tabulators for this election, which Niekamp said are quicker and more efficient than the older machines.