QUINCY — The Quincy Park District's board of commissioners heard public comments, and discussed themselves, two contentious issues that are expected to be addressed in the near future.
Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt spoke against the potential sale of a portion of Parker Heights Park. The Board received a survey of the proposed portion of land at the extreme north end of the park. The survey, conducted by Klingner and Associates, was paid for by Knapheide Manufacturing, who has expressed interest in buying the 1.13 acre parcel. Gordon and Gebhardt both expressed concerns that if the Park Board sells this piece, that other interested parties would ask for portions of property to be sold.
The new survey conducted shows that the nearest side of the land under consideration for sale is no closer than 80 feet to the Park District's currently maintained property, and in some areas is more than 200 feet from that mow-line.
Several of the commissioners said they've had more public feedback on this issue than other work they've done. Board vice president Barbara Holthaus joined commissioners Patty McGlothlin and Nathan Koetters in saying they would support putting the sale on the ballot for a public vote. Due to the size of the parcel, a public vote is not required for the sale, and board president John Frankenhoff said the point of electing officials like the commissioners is to make these decisions. If the board does decide to make the sale a ballot initiative, the earliest it would come up for a vote would be the consolidated April election.
The Board heard a report from commissioner Jeff VanCamp and Frankenhoff following their August 30 meeting with a group of boaters representing various groups in the community, including the Quincy Boat Club and the Quincy Yacht Club, among others. The meeting was held to determine what the boating community can do to help revitalize the Art Keller Marina.
"The issue has been building over the last few years, because the amount of tax dollars going into the marina fund has increased," Frankenhoff said. "This year's budget calls for a $23,000 transfer of tax dollars to balance the marina budget, which is more than previous budgets. So that's where this comes to a head, because are the taxpayers, or we, as a board, comfortable using their tax money to keep the marina open."
The Marina has seen a decline in the number of slip rentals every year except one in the past decade. With revenues declining, the impact to taxpayers has steadily been increasing, leading the Board to decide at their August 1 planning session to not extend their commitment beyond the 2023 boating season.
The boating community is looking for ways that they can contribute to offset the losses and keep the Marina operational as well as making it profitable. No commitments have been made, but options on the table include a 10% increase in slip rental fees, a discount in the rental costs for new renters for their first year, and a proposal for the Park District to increase the amount of dredging inside the Marina. Frankenhoff said the dredging proposal would require an increase from the current level of around $35,000 to around $200,000.
Frankehoff told the board that he thinks it would be "silly" to make that change or to ask the boating community to put in more work without a stronger commitment to keep the Marina operating longer than the next season. To that end, the Board is looking at a possible resolution at the November meeting to keep the Marina operating at least through the 2025 season.
A second meeting is planned for next week with the representatives of the boating community. Since there are only two commissioners scheduled to attend, the meetings are not subject to the open meeting laws. As with the Parker Heights issues, Frankenhoff said representing the taxpayers at the meetings is the responsibility of the commissioners.
"I would say that myself and Jeff VanCamp, as elected officials, are representing the public in those meetings," Frankenhoff said. "That's what we're here for, to represent the taxpayers. If the notion is that taxpayers should be invited to the meeting, I don't think it would make the meetings very productive. We have a good working group, there's a lot of ideas being generated, some of which are dismissed quickly. That type of meeting is just more productive, with a small group."
In other business, the Park Board:
•Approved the concept to add storybook signs to be located in Gardner Park and Sunset Park. The Quincy Children's Museum received a grant to cover the cost of the signs and installation, leaving the Park District free of financial or labor costs.
•Approved spending $2,500 on design and engineering plans for a universal access playground at Wavering Park. The plans were needed in order to meet a Sept. 30 deadline for a grant submission.
