QUINCY — The Quincy Park District's board of commissioners heard public comments, and discussed themselves, two contentious issues that are expected to be addressed in the near future.

Carla Gordon and John Gebhardt spoke against the potential sale of a portion of Parker Heights Park. The Board received a survey of the proposed portion of land at the extreme north end of the park. The survey, conducted by Klingner and Associates, was paid for by Knapheide Manufacturing, who has expressed interest in buying the 1.13 acre parcel. Gordon and Gebhardt both expressed concerns that if the Park Board sells this piece, that other interested parties would ask for portions of property to be sold.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.