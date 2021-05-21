QUINCY — The Quincy Park District has secured five memorial benches to be placed along the Bill Klingner Trail but is seeking community support to add another five.
On Thursday, the Quincy Association of Realtors and the Quincy Park District commemorated one of the new benches as part of a rest stop and bike repair station at the Parker Heights Park entrance to the trail on Bonansninga Drive.
Glenn Swick, managing broker with Swick Realty in Quincy, said he has been involved with the realtor association for many years and in addition to raising money for legislation related to private property rights, his organization also gives back locally.
In Quincy’s case, Swick said the plan was to take an unused portion of the trail and make it a viable rest area. The bench and bike repair station was made possible by a $5,000 donation.
“We planned this a couple years ago and we ran into some funding issues and COVID came and because of that we’ve been at this for a little while,” Swick said. “This year, it all came together.”
Marcelo Beroiza, managing operations director for the Quincy Park District, said the district’s goal was to add 10 benches onto the Bill Klingner Trail spaced out between 24th Street and Bonansinga Drive.
Not long after the matter was brought during a Quincy Park Board meeting, Beroiza said Swick contacted the district about sponsoring a bench.
“It was kind of like a unique situation but we have the plans to get more benches throughout the trail,” Beroiza said.
So far, Beroiza said the park district has secured five benches for the trail and is reaching out to the community about sponsorships for the other five.
The Memorial Bench Program is meant to install customized benches in the park system that represent a special person or event in a sponsor’s life.
Each bench costs $2,000 and will come with a commemorative certificate and an engraved plaque attached to the concrete beneath it.
Questions about the benches can be directed to the Quincy Park District at 217-223-7703.