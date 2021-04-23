QUINCY — The city of Quincy's engineering department announced two street closures coming to Quincy streets at the start of the week, weather permitting.
On Monday and Tuesday, the construction work on Seminary Road on the north side of Quincy, between 12th and 18th streets, will continue with repaving operations. Drivers in the area can expect closures and delays both days.
Also on Monday, South 12th Street from Harrison Street to Greenmount Cemetery will be closed in the afternoon for paving. Access to Greenmount Cemetery will be from the south.
The city's utilities and engineering department is asking that drivers use alternate routes if possible and to drive carefully when unable to avoid the work areas.