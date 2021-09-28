Petition for cafe at Adams Elementary building recommended

QUINCY — The former Adams Elementary School building at 2001 Jefferson may be the site of a new daytime restaurant.
On Tuesday, the Quincy Plan Commission recommended a special permit for planned development to operate a cafe with delivery options at the former school’s cafeteria.
Community Development Planner Jason Parrott said the petitioner, Christina Griffin, has been using the space as a prep kitchen for a mobile food truck for the last two months.
“Staff was told the food truck is parked at the (petitioner’s) home each night and driven to the location the following morning,” Parrott said. “The petitioner said the owner of the subject lot would allow the food truck to be parked in the parking lot north of the building if necessary.”
Parrott added that six to eight people would be employed. The total occupancy is undetermined but could be around 30 customers.
Although neighbors had concerns about possible alcohol sales, the petitioner notified staff that there were no plan to allow liquor sales or gaming machines, which also would require the approval of a liquor license.
City staff recommended the request subject to several conditions: that indoor dining at the cafe is prohibited until the completion of a parking lot south of the building, that the required parking based on maximum occupancy is clearly designated at the parking lot north of the building or the southern lot under construction, that the mobile truck is parked in the area north of the building and that the cafe can only operate between the hours of 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.
Griffin said she agreed with all of the stipulations laid out by the city.