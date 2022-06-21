PITTSFIELD — Pike County Clerk Natalie Roseberry said she anticipates the county’s election network, which is overseen by the Illinois Board of Elections, to run smoothly through the 2022 elections.
However, she does anticipate the need for major improvements to the county’s other internal networks in the future.
Pike County elections are run on a separate network that is handled offsite. Roseberry said Pike County has collected 107 early votes for the June 28 primary as of Tuesday, which accounts for about 1% of the county’s total voting population.
“I’m confident that all of our info is secured because we don’t submit anything online,” Roseberry said. “Ballot counts are still paper ballots.”
Roseberry said she will continue to apply for IBOE grants that will assist in election security heading into the next budget cycle.
However, Roseberry added that the county does face other internal IT issues such as inconsistent ports that affect reliability. Staff continue to monitor the status of their network’s capabilities but this should have no bearing on this year’s election.
The county recently experienced data breaches on two servers: one than handles property records and one that handles payroll, budget and accounts payable. The county also experienced a lightning strike last year that left the clerk’s office without stable internet for four weeks and without the ability to connect to the Illinois Board of Elections for 16 weeks.
Last year, Pike County was in talks to give Adams County the authority to oversee its IT infrastructure and be the administrator of services for Pike County.
Pike County pays about $7,000 a month for hardware maintenance and Microsoft Office subscription services and another $3,000 a month for network administration and firewall protection. Adams County officials estimated that it would cost roughly the same for them to oversee Pike’s IT services.
Roseberry said an intergovernmental agreement with Adams County seems to be a dead issue at this point but the county is having discussions to possibly work with another IT vendor.
“Our hope is in the next budget cycle, we will work with GIS and the county board to have backup and make sure our electronics are working correctly, Roseberry said.
