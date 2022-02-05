PITTSFIELD — A public hearing on the Grain Belt Express Transmission project, which aims to connect residents of Illinois and other states with clean electricity sources, will be held from 5-7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Pike Senior Citizen Center, 220 W. Adams St.
In 2020, Invenergy Transmission became the sole owner of this project. Invenergy Transmission is an affiliate of Invenergy, an Illinois-based company with a track record of building clean energy projects.
The project has gained siting approvals in Kansas, Missouri and Indiana and is working with the Illinois Commerce Commission to gain state regulatory approval in Illinois.
As part of this process, the Grain Belt Express requires input through public meetings on the primary and alternate routes running about 200 miles through central Illinois from Pike County to Clark County on the Indiana state line.
The meeting will be an open house format where attendees can come and go as they please.
To ensure public safety, the meeting will be conducted in a manner consistent with current applicable COVID-19 guidance from federal, state and local authorities. Those who are medically at risk or must isolate due to COVID-19 may participate in a virtual meeting, which will be available from Feb. 7 to 21 via GrainBeltExpress.com.
Additional public meetings will be held in March and April.
Grain Belt Express is estimated to create 2,200 jobs, bring $1.2 billion in new economic activity and provide $33 million in new tax revenue to local communities over the next 20 years.
For more information on the project, visit GrainBeltExpress.com, leave a message on the project’s hotline at 866-452-4082 or email connect@grainbeltexpress.com.
