PITTSFIELD — A 21-year-old Pittsfield man was arrested Friday after police said they found items consistent with methamphetamine use during a traffic stop.
Phillip P. Barnes was stopped at 6:07 p.m. on North Jackson Street in Pittsfield. After investigating his vehicle, Pike County sheriff's deputies arrested Barnes on charges of unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
The Pike County Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Pittsfield Police Department.
Barnes is being held in the Pike County Jail.