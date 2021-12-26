PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield is seeking a portion of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity’s $50 million Main Street and Downtown Capital Program for revitalization plans on the courthouse square.
The grant, which was announced by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in September, is part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Applicants could be eligible for up to $3 million in grant funding under this program.
Pittsfield Mayor Gary Mendenhall said work on U.S. Route 54, which covers the south side of the courthouse square, was completed this summer.
Should the city receive a $3 million grant, the plan would be to perform street and sidewalk replacements on the other three sides of the courthouse. Mendenhall said the project would run from the sidewalks surrounding the courthouse, cover each of the three streets and run all the way to the building fronts around the square.
“While we’re doing that, we were going to replace the water line that’s still around the square and ensure the water and gas lines are still good,” Mendenhall said.
The city would also work have the courthouse’s main power lines to run underground.
In total, the project is estimated to cost $3.4 million, which would require the city to come up with about $500,000 if the maximum amount of the grant was authorized.
Mendenhall said he discussed the plan with local business owners in October and he’s been working to acquire letters of support from these owners and local lawmakers.
The city of Quincy also applied for the grant to help fund its 6th Street Streetscape project, a $4.4 million plan to perform infrastructure improvements and widen pedestrian and bicycle traffic from Maine to Hampshire.
Applications are due in mid-January.
Eligible projects must be located in a commercial center or downtown area and could include roadways, parking and public way improvements, sustainability upgrades, structural repairs and mixed-use or transit-oriented development.
