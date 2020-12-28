QUINCY — A special use request for a gaming parlor with limited alcohol sales at 1207 Harrison, which was denied by city staff, was recommended to council by the Quincy Plan Commission at the Plan Commission's last meeting. The council will take up the matter Monday night.
The plan calls for the building, which is a single-family residence with residential zoning, to be renovated into a gaming parlor. The existing garage on the northwest side of the structure would be torn down and five parking spaces would be installed in the rear of the building.
A neighboring building at 1203 Harrison, which is owned by the petition is a laundromat with gaming machines.
City staff recommended the denial of the permit due in part to its proximity to residential areas and the possibility that more residential areas will seek to convert to commercial, according to a review of the permit request.
"Staff understands the nature of the request from the petitioner to operate two locations with gaming next door to each other," the review read. "But staff is also concerned about the impact of the proposed gaming parlor being located in a residentially-zone district so close to the neighboring residential property."
Were the Plan Commission to grant the permit, staff had said they would recommend placing a limit on hours of operation for the facility, specific parking restrictions for the facility based on maximum occupancy and a provision that says the special permit for planned development is non-transferrable.
According to the Illinois Gaming Board website, there are 75 establishments with at least one video gambling machine and 236 gaming machines within Quincy's corporate city limits.
Another agenda item during the Plan Commission's meeting was a special permit for a pizzeria with sit-down and delivery service at 2001 Jefferson. However, this was withdrawn.