QUINCY — Plans to remove a road between Southbrook Road and Parkwood Drive and add one between Northbrook Road and Parkwood Drive were recommended by the Quincy Plan Commission on Tuesday.
Currently, there are about a dozen single family homes within the Northbrook Subdivision and about 75 homes in the nearby Drakewood Subdivision.
The only way to access Northbrook Road is North 24th Street and the only entrances and exits to the Drakewood Subdivision are North 30th Street and Koch’s Lane.
City staff supported the change based on public safety concerns. The connection would help expedite the fire and EMS services to the subdivisions, according to Quincy Fire Chief Joe Henning.
Residents of Northbrook and Drakewood are divided about the project.
Rob Frese, a resident of the Drakewood subdivision, said he would like to have easier access to 24th Street, and he thinks the connection would help split up traffic volume and reduce the number of cars in front of his house.
“My children like to play in the front and ride their bikes on the street,” Frese wrote in an email to the city. “Adding in more houses will lead to more volume, so having another access point should at least offset the increase in traffic, if not reduce it.”
However, several residents felt traffic would increase and cause property values to decrease.
Tige Jones, who lives on Parkwood Drive, said the connection will only increase unnecessary traffic flow in the neighborhood.
“I feel it represents an increased risk to children and adults using the streets for walking and riding bikes,” Jones wrote. “I do not see how opening this street brings any value to the city or our neighborhood and feel it ultimately decreases the value of our family-friendly neighborhood.”
Last November, a survey was sent to property owners along Northbrook to gather public input about the proposed connection. Of those who participated in the survey, eight property owners opposed the connection, two property owners supported it and one was unsure at the time the survey was submitted.
The owner of an adjacent property has reached out to the city about plans to expand Drakewood Subdivision, which could mean the addition of 15 to 20 single-family homes.
Quincy Director of Planning and Development Chuck Bevelheimer said plans for this project would proceed regardless of the outcome of the road connection.
The proposal is expected to come before the Quincy City Council next week.