Plan Commission recommends sober living house proposal

QUINCY — The Quincy Plan Commission recommended rezoning and special permit requests from Recovery Anonymous to operate a sober living house at 1111 N. Eighth during its Wednesday meeting.
Although the city used the definitions of a halfway house to evaluate the petition, Recovery Anonymous defines a sober living house as a facility where people can reside while they are in recovery from alcohol or drug dependency.
Gordon Dobey, executive director of Recovery Anonymous of Quincy, said there are limited opportunities in the community to help recovering addicts looking to change their life. But a sober living house could provide an opportunity for those in recovery to live a clean life and become productive members of society.
“Part of recovery is being of service so we want to be able to help individuals with this,” Dobey said.
Potential residents would have to go through an interview process but would have a structured and supervised routine including meeting attendance and legal responsibilities.
Alderman Greg Fletcher, R-1, and Eric Entrup, R-1, attended the meeting and said conversations with Dobey about the proposal have been very professional.
To secure the purchase of the property, Recovery Anonymous is seeking $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from Adams County.
Dobey said that there are five bedrooms available in the building and the sober living house could comfortably facilitate 12 to 15 people at a time.
Under the definitions of a halfway house within city code, two conditions would have to be met for a special permit to be issued: there must be 24-hour supervision from paid or volunteer staff and there must be an 800-foot radius for daycare centers and schools.
Although one daycare center sits about 250 feet from the proposed site, the owner of the facility pledged her support for the project as described by the petitioner.
A representative of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church had emailed the city on Feb. 8 to voice their opposition to the petition due to the home’s proximity to the church. However, the church has since withdrawn their opposition to the proposal.
No members of the public spoke against the petition during the Plan Commission meeting.
The Plan Commission recommended the project to the Quincy City Council without opposition.
