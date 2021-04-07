QUINCY — The Quincy Plan Commission voted Wednesday to amend the city's comprehensive plan to include the Quincy Riverfront Master Plan.
Quincy Planning and Development Director Chuck Bevelheimer said part of the funding for riverfront project will be tied to the demolition and relocation of the Quincy Memorial Bridge and what the Illinois Department of Transportation should be doing to connect the riverfront to Maine Street. The plan will also be crucial when applying for grant funding from other state agencies.
"That's kind of part of the puzzle that we're figuring out here so that we have a plan that we now can present to IDOT hopefully that's been adopted not only by the city council but by the park district and by the county board so there's a unified message that we provide the state agency on what we want for our riverfront and for our future connection to Maine Street," Bevelheimer said.
Cullan Duke of Klingner and Associates said many elements of the master plan were identified as top priorities from the public, including a scenic overlook at Maine Street and a pedestrian ramp, riverwalk, interactive play area, fountain plaza, a courtesy dock, event plaza, a stage and access area, Maine Street improvements and trail connections.
The riverfront steering committee previously presented an eight-phase rollout plan for these various projects.
Duke added that diverse programming also is going to be a key element.
"These redevelopment areas will bring people to the riverfront but the activities and programming will help to bring even more people and also encourage private investment in and around the riverfront," Duke said.
Regarding potential flooding, Duke said the plan incorporates a terraced approach. The upper terrace would minimize the frequency of flooding that currently occurs in the area where the event plaza and interactive play area would be. The plan would also reduce flood frequency on Front Street, according to Duke.
Commissioner Tanner Freiburg, who voted against the plan's adoption, said he was concerned that a number of tax increases were being identified as possible revenue streams for riverfront development if private donations don't come in.
Duke said the plan does not enact or specify the use of any tax increase for projects. The idea was to identify any tools that could be available to the community.
The Quincy City Council had first reading of the master plan's adoption on Monday. Next week, Bevelheimer said the plan will come before the Quincy park board and the Adams County Board for adoption.