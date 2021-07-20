QUINCY — The Quincy Park District is scheduling a planning session on Aug. 5 to discuss the possibility and process of food trucks operating on park grounds.
The topic was brought up during last week’s park board meeting by Jared Tipton, owner of the 8te Open food truck. Tipton said he has been looking into operating his food truck on park grounds since November.
“I just feel like there’s not a process set up because no ones tried to push this,” Tipton said. “But at this point in the game, this is an ordinance that you have in place (and) there should be more urgent care in fixing this.”
According to the Quincy Park District’s public park use ordinance, no person shall expose or offer for sale any article or thing, nor shall he or she station or place any stand, cart or vehicle for the transportation, sale or display of any such article or thing within the park system.
However, an exception may be made to any regularly licensed concessionaire or others acquiring the proper licenses from the city of Quincy, Adams County Health Department and receiving a permit from the park district director.
Tipton said he was advised that the exception written into the ordinance was meant for large scale events like Blues in the District as opposed to individual trucks operating independently. Since then, Tipton said he has been getting the runaround from the district about whether he can serve food within the parks.
However, Tipton did commend the city, Adams County Health Department, Quincy Fire Department and the District for being extremely helpful in this venture.
Rome Frericks, executive director of the Quincy Park District, said board members and staff were not allowed to comments from the public during board meetings but the planning session will serve as the opportunity to have an open discussion about this issue.
With accessibility to public parks and playgrounds, Tipton said it seemed like a no brainer to operate inside of the parks and he felt like the ordinance is pretty straightforward.
Tipton operates 8te Open part time as he is already a full-time cook at Hannibal Regional Hospital.