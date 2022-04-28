QUINCY — Officer recruitment, community trust and proactive policing were some of the issues addressed during a 90-minute community forum for the three candidates vying to be the next Quincy police chief on Thursday.
After a months-long search process, Deputy Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington, Deputy Chief of Administrative Services Adam Yates and Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department remain in the running to replace retiring chief Rob Copley.
Candidates first were asked how they planned to foster positive growth between the police department and the community.
Pilkington said when he worked for the Quincy Housing Authority, a neighborhood watch was started, which helped to restore relationships with the police and the public.
Therefore, Pilkington said he would like to see officers be more involved with local programs such as Bella Ease’s Quincy Teen Reach program, which serves at-risk students from fourth to 12th grade to achieve positive growth and reduce detrimental behaviors.
“That way, you know you have the community with the police,” Pilkington said. “If you don’t know what the problem is, how do you fix it?”
Lewin said he would work with churches, schools, community groups and other stakeholders.
“I think there’s always going to be a gap and I think my number one priority would be to bridge that gap,” Lewin said.
Yates said he started the Quincy Cops Care food drive, which donates 150 to 200 bags of groceries a year to those in need. The department also hosted a Coffee with a Cop event prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Community policing is important, it’s necessary and I have a history of making sure it happens here in Quincy,” Yates said.
Although the Quincy Police Department is budgeted for full staff in the 2023 fiscal year, Copley had said the department is 10 officers down during budget hearings this month.
In response, candidates were asked how they would address police recruitment and retention.
Lewin said in Chicago, he encouraged the department to listen to officers regardless of rank and foster any ideas that may come from it. One idea that stemmed from this advocacy was a mobile app that is now used across the whole department as an officer safety and situational awareness tool.
“That’s the kind of innovation by listening to personnel, you can really come up with some great, great ideas,” Lewin said.
Yates said he would like to establish a committee within the department for officers interesting in solving this problem. However, a key method to address officers shortages would be to expand the residency of Quincy officers to the state of Missouri.
He added that he has spoken to officers in Palmyra, Hannibal and Lewis County interested in working in Quincy but hesitant about living in Illinois.
“We live right on the river, we have a great resource right on the river and I think we need to utilize that,” Yates said.
Pilkington concurred with expanding residency requirements and referred to the Macomb Police Department, which expanded its recruitment efforts last year to allow officers to live in Hancock, Schuyler, Warren, Knox, Fulton, and Henderson counties.
He added that recruiting officers is a matter of where officers want to live as opposed to a matter of money.
“Upping our pay is not going to recruit more officers here,” Pilkington said.
Along the same subject, candidates were asked how they could raise the morale of officers to avoid resignations.
Lewin said it would be his top priority. In Chicago, Lewin said he oversaw busy police districts with local morale and by communicating with officers, he was able to address short-term solutions such as repairing the roll call room and adding a workout room.
Yates said the issue comes back to returning to full staff. But an underlying issues is a lack of confidence with QPD leadership.
“Communication is key, getting back to full staff is key and reestablishing trust and confidence officers have with their leadership is probably the most important thing we can do,” Yates said.
Pilkington echoed these comments and discouraged the use of an email to communicate between officers and administrative personnel, which could be misconstrued.
“We need to communicate directly,” Pilkington said.
Community members also raised questions about the disbanding of QPD’s street crimes division.
Pilkington and Yates both said they would like to restore the division when the manpower was available. Lewin, however, said his research in Chicago indicated that task forces dedicated to specific issues don’t have a sustained impact and instead suggest a focus on community policing that keeps officers in the same area.
After the forum, the three candidates will have two rounds of interviews on Friday: one with the police and fire commissioners and one with a community stakeholder group.
A decision is expected to be announced Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.