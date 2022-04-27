QUINCY — The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners is hosting a community forum on Thursday to give members of the public a chance to address any questions or concerns about the three finalists to become the next chief of police.
A two-month executive search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and subsequent testing has narrowed the search to three candidates: Quincy Deputy Police Chief Shannon Pilkington, Deputy Police Chief Adam Yates and Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department.
The forum will be from 7-8:30 p.m. at Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine.
After the forum, each candidate will have interviews with a community stakeholder group Friday morning and the police and fire board in the afternoon.
The police and fire board is expected to make their decision by May 2. The retirement of current police chief Rob Copley will be effective May 6.
