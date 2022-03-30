QUINCY — The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has narrowed the search for a new police chief down to five finalists.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley announced in December that he would be retiring effective May 6 after 41 years with the department. Copley’s current contract expires at the end of April.
The five candidates that could replace Copley, three internal and two external, were selected following a two-month police chief executive search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police, according to a news release from the police and fire board.
“The board stands committed to a fair, impartial and non-political search process,” Commissioner Barry Cheyne said in the release.
Business between Mayor Mike Troup and the police and fire board has been uneasy following the introduction of an ordinance last year seeking to reassign hiring authority for police and fire chiefs to the mayor. This ordinance was tabled indefinitely.
Troup has since replaced former commissioner Kerry Anders with former Adams County Board Chairman Mike McLaughlin.
On April 9, the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police will conduct a day-long assessment in Quincy, which could reduce the number of eligible candidates.
The remaining candidates then will participate in a city orientation, working luncheon and evening community forum on April 28. Additional details of the forum will be announced in the next few days, the release said.
On April 29, candidates will have interviews with a community stakeholder group in the morning and the police and fire board in the afternoon.
One this concludes, the board is anticipating the selection of a new police chief by May 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.