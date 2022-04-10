Police chief search down to three finalists

QUINCY — The Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners has narrowed the search for a new chief of police down to three finalists.
Board chairman Barry Cheyne said in a news release that three internal candidates and one external candidate have been selected to replace Police Chief Rob Copley following a two-month executive search conducted by the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police and a day-long assessment conducted on Saturday.
The candidates are Quincy Deputy Police Chief of Operations Shannon Pilkington, Deputy Police Chief of Administration Services Adam Yates and Jonathan Lewin, a 28-year veteran of the Chicago Police Department and currently the senior public safety advisor for the First Responder Network of the Department of Commerce.
One internal candidate, Investigative Section Lt. Kathy Schisler, decided to withdraw from the process following the assessment.
On April 28, the candidates will take part in a city orientation, working luncheon and a community forum at Quincy City Hall from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The forum is meant to provide an opportunity for members of the public to address any questions, concerns or comments for any candidate. Individuals can also submit questions or comments at surveymonkey.com/r/8HC3T5J until April 20.
The candidates then will conduct day-long interviews with a stakeholder group in the morning and police and fire commissioners in the afternoon.
The police and fire board is expected to select a new chief by May 2. Copley's retirement will be effective May 6.
