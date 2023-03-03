QUINCY — Investigators with the Quincy Police Department continue to process evidence and follow leads in the shooting death last week of Rebecca Bliefnick.
Bliefnick was found dead in her home in the 2500 block of Kentucky Road on Feb. 23. Earlier this week, law enforcement served a search warrant on a residence at 1641 Hampshire St. as part of the investigation.
In a statement released Friday morning, the Department said information continues to come in and are being prioritized by detectives for follow-up. In addition to conducting interviews and following up on local leads, QPD's crime scene technician submitted numerous pieces of evidence to the Illinois State Police Crime Lab in Springfield for forensic analysis. As results are returned, detectives will apply that information to other information gathered.
The Quincy Police Department notes that it takes time to run these forensic tests and analyze the results. QPD continues the investigation with support from other law enforcement agencies as well as the Adam's County State's Attorney's Office. Detectives remain in close contact with Bliefnick's family. As the work moves forward, officers and investigators are dedicated to bringing the person or persons responsible for the shooting to account.