QUINCY — Concerns over the diversity of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners were raised after the Quincy City Council voted to appoint former Adams County Board Chairman Mike McLaughlin as the replacement of Kerry Anders on Monday.
Mayor Mike Troup initially brought forward the appointment of former alderman Jason Finney to join the police and fire board. However, Finney’s appointment was tabled for two weeks after a potential conflict was discovered due to his position within a state agency.
Troup said Monday he had to withdraw Finney’s appointment due to this potential conflict.
Although questions were raised about a provision of the city code that suggested commissioners must serve until the end of the municipal year, Troup said corporate counsel confirmed that Anders’ term expired in January.
“Commissioner Anders has not done anything wrong,” Troup said. “The way that our commission is set up, no matter when your term expires, you stay in that position until the mayor appoints another person.”
Because McLaughlin’s appointment would leave no people of color serving on the police and fire board, aldermen and members of the public asked that the council either reappoint Anders or table the appointment to search for other potential candidates.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, said he personally would like to see a more diverse board.
“I think (non-diverse commissions) can be a hard sell for people of color who are police officers or women who are police officers who want to join our team,” Uzelac said.
Anders and McLaughlin were not in attendance at Monday’s council meeting.
Including Troup’s vote, the appointment was approved 8-5. Aldermen Uzelac; Eric Entrup, R-1; Dave Bauer, D-2; Richie Reis, D-6; Katie Awerkamp, D-6, and Ben Uzelac, D-7, voted no and Alderman John Mast, R-5, voted present. Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, was absent.
The council also approved rezoning and special permit requests from Recovery Anonymous to operate a sober living house on 1111 N. Eighth.
The city council waived three readings for the rezoning ordinance and waived a city code requirement that a halfway house must be 800 feet from a pre-existing day care, preschool, private or public school, college or vocational school.
Only one daycare center would be within this radius but city staff had stated that the facility approves of the sober living house.
