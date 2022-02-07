Police, fire chief accountability called into question

QUINCY — The Police Aldermanic Committee of Quincy met on Monday to discuss supervision and accountability offered to the city’s police and fire chiefs.
Alderman Mike Rein, R-5, who chairs the Quincy Police Committee, said there was an expectation for the mayor to oversee these two department heads but felt there was a disconnect.
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said as a new mayor, he was not in office a year ago to set any new expectations or objectives for the police and fire departments. Although there is no daily supervision over these two officials, Troup said the communication has improved between the mayor and police and fire chiefs.
“I do invite all department heads, including the two chiefs, to a weekly meeting that we have Thursday mornings,” Troup said. “And if they are unable to make it for whatever reason, they will have one of their deputy chiefs attend in their absence but most of the time, both chiefs are in attendance and participating.”
Troup added that he also receives phone calls about the police department’s response. In those cases, he will email or call Police Chief Rob Copley about what happened.
“I think reaching out and working with the (police) chief, I think we’ve built that relationship up,” Troup said. “There aren’t as many fire incidents as often as the police calls so I don’t have that but any time I needed to get a hold of the fire chief, he’s also available and will come in or meet.”
Barry Cheyne of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said current written guidance provides for the annual evaluation of police and fire chiefs by the mayor. However, the city also can gain input from Director of Administrative Service Jeff Mays and from the police and fire commission.
Cheyne also said the current annual evaluation criteria are very general.
“If you don’t, as a supervisor, dig in and establish specific goals and objectives from the two chiefs, it’s going to be a very general evaluation,” Cheyne said.
The committee also discussed the search to replace Copley, who will be stepping down in May.
In regard to the search for a new fire chief last year, Troup said he felt the use of an out-of-town group to come up with a test and performance evaluation for candidates was warranted. However, he disagreed that group members not living in Quincy had more weight in their votes for a desired candidate that community members and stakeholders.
But as part of the search for a police chief, Troup said council members and community members will have more authority in this search.
According to a series of search criteria changes announced on Saturday, the tentative schedule for the police chief search will be review applicants and have the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police send questionnaires by March 8.
Questionnaires and applications would be reviewed on March 28, finalists would be chosen by the city on April 11 and a daylong assessment would be be conducted April 21.
After a series of tours, forums and stakeholder interviews, a selection is expected to be announced May 16.
