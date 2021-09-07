QUINCY — Detective Nick Eddy of the Quincy Police Department said during Tuesday’s council meeting that the Board of Fire and Police Commissioners serves a distinct purpose in maintaining the integrity of the fire and police departments.
But if the city council were to approve an ordinance that would give the mayor the authority to appoint and terminate the city’s police and fire chiefs, it would disrupt the commission’s ability to ensure protection against favoritism, retaliation and corruption.
“I believe that this board and those that served before them have done a commendable job,” Eddy said. “And if any particular issue has arisen lately that I am unaware of or has come about, I feel that we could maybe address that issue on its merit and deal with that instead of making a wholesale change of taking (chief appointments) away from them.”
Under the ordinance, which had a first reading on Tuesday, fire and police chiefs would be appointed by the mayor instead of the commission based on the merit and fitness of the candidate, who doesn’t need to be a member of the police or fire departments.
Instead of a three-year term, chiefs’ terms will be determined by the mayor and shall not exceed the term of the mayor then holding office.
Quincy Police Chief Robert Copley said he, the fire chief and the commission received no advance notice of the ordinance and that a lot more needs to be discussed.
“I have no issues with the way the police commission is operating,” Copley said. “They’ve been very good, they’ve been very fair and I have no concerns with these three individuals or the practice of using a commission.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said the ordinance was considered due to concerns over the cost and accountability of elected officials in the hiring process to appoint Quincy Fire Chief Bernie Vahlkamp.
“With the cost and how that process worked, it was a reminder for some of the longer serving aldermen that no elected office holder from the city really has a say in who the chiefs are,” Troup said. “And these chiefs of these two departments represent the largest portion of the city employees and over half the city budget without any say from elected office holders.”
Troup added that the ordinance went through the same process every agenda item has gone through since he took office: the agenda gets posted on Friday and Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays will put out calls ahead of the council meeting for any questions.
“I had a couple calls (Tuesday) but that’s why we have three readings with this so it’s not forcing anything onto people,” Troup said.
Council members had mixed responses to the ordinance.
Alderman Ben Uzelac, D-7, said he would have liked to have gotten advanced notice of the ordinance before it ended up on the agenda. A motion from Uzelac to table the ordinance indefinitely failed to receive a second.
Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, said he has maintained the position of the ordinance for 22 years and that accountability rests with the elected officials, not an appointed commission.
“Personally, I think it’s a great idea because then you know if things don’t work out who to argue with (and) who to tap,” Farha said.
The city council also approved a three-year agreement with the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1108, which was recommended by Mays, transit director Marty Stegeman, and the Quincy Personnel Committee.
Troup said the agreement sets similar wage increases over the next three years as the recent agreements approved by the city council.
“The difference here is most of the transit comes out of federal dollars, not out of local taxpayers, and that continues to be the same way,” Troup said.