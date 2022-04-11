Police, fire chiefs say 2023 fiscal year will be a year of 'rebuilding'

QUINCY — The 2023 fiscal year is expected to be a year of “rebuilding” for the Quincy Police and Fire departments, according to Chiefs Rob Copley and Bernie Vahlkamp.
The police department submitted a $15.3 million spending plan, which is 4.76% over the current revised fiscal 2022 budget, during a budget hearing on Monday. Copley said this is the largest budget he has presented as police chief.
Copley said one of the reasons for the increase were that the city would be fully funding police pension obligations for the second year in a row at $4.4 million.
The police department also was budgeting for full staff. However, the department currently is 10 officers down.
Copley said the police department is not at optimal strength without the 10 officers.
“We are drowning is what we’re doing,” Copley said. “We have officers working a lot of overtime (and) while officers typically volunteer for overtime, a lot of it now is being forced-in overtime.”
However, Copley remained optimistic that the slots could be filled in the 2023 fiscal year.
Vahlkamp said the fire department is proposing a $12.9 million spending plan, which is 4.96% above the fiscal 2022 revised budget.
Salaries and benefits currently are up 3.35% overall, which includes a 2.75% contractual raise for union firefighters.
“Our overtime budget is also staying high because we’re still running short at this time,” Vahlkamp said.
Vahlkamp said he is looking to hire two new firefighters, which might not be done until November.
Central Services, Utilities and Engineering departments also submitted their fiscal 2023 budgets.
Central Services Director Kevin McClean said his department’s budget is relatively flat but he will be looking to replace some equipment, including a dump truck.
Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said his department’s budget would be about $309,000 higher than the fiscal 2022 budget. The additional expenses include the salary and benefits for a new engineer and capital outlay costs for new vehicles.
During the subsequent City Council meeting, aldermen voted to table a hotel redevelopment program at the cost of $500,000 annually from Quincy’s 1% food and beverage tax for one week.
However, the City Council authorized another $250,000 for the Quincy Workforce Relocation Assistance program, which aims to incentivize individuals to move to Quincy by offering property tax relief and lease assistance.
Aldermen voted 9-4 in favor of this resolution with Jeff Bergman, R-2; Anthony Sassen, R-4; Richie Reis, D-6, and Greg Fletcher, R-1 voting no. Alderman Mike Farha, R-4, was absent.
The council also approved the first round of renovation and construction projects under the city’s Small Rental Rehab Project.
Over the next year, new construction or renovation will be performed at 1139 Hutmacher Road, 1307 and 1309 Elm, 1311 and 1313 Elm, 110 S. 11th, 412 S. 12th, 1016 N. 17th, 1343 S. 12th, 1608 Cherry, 426 S. Eighth and 615 Ohio.
