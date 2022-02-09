QUINCY — Revisions to the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners’ rules and regulations could make it easier for police officers from other departments to make a lateral transfer to Quincy.
On Jan. 5, the board voted to revise its existing rules, which are expected to go into effect later this month.
Barry Cheyne of the Quincy Board of Fire and Police Commissioners said a new section concerning lateral entry police officers is something the board has refined over the last couple years to comply with state law.
“The good news on that is we’re able to bring in an officer with two years of law enforcement agency experience (and) meet all the requirements to be a police officer with minimal training up, particularly if they’re already an Illinois police officer,” Cheyne said.
According to this new section, the board shall keep a register of persons who have previously been full-time sworn officers of a regular police department in any municipal, county, university or state law enforcement agency.
Officers must be certified by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training Standards Board or be qualified to take the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board “out of State Reciprocity” examination and must have been within their respective agency within the state for at least two years.
A rolling eligibility list of potential lateral entry officers will be maintained upon receiving the applicants’ oral interview scores and application of preferences. Candidates will remain on this list for one year after scores have been determined.
Quincy Police Chief Rob Copley said a separate amendment to the board’s rules, which deals with the reimbursement of the training costs of new police officers should they leave Quincy to become an officer in another department within their first five years, could be subject to an agreement with the police union.
Printed copies of the rule changes may be obtained from the Office of the Fire and Police Commissioners at Quincy City Hall, 730 Maine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.