QUINCY — An ordinance seeking to shift the responsibility of appointing Quincy’s police and fire chiefs to the mayor is being called short-sighted and potentially biased by the Quincy Board of Police and Fire Commissioners.
Currently, the commission has the authority to appoint or terminate police and fire chiefs. However, the ordinance would give that authority to the mayor with the advice and consent of the city council. The mayor also would set the length of a selected chief’s term, which cannot exceed the term of the mayor holding office at the time.
In a statement dated Sept. 7, the date the ordinance had its first reading before the Quincy City Council, the police and fire board stated that had no knowledge of the ordinance until 2:40 p.m. that day.
“Prior to (Sept. 7), there have been no discussions with the commission about a proposed change and its potential impact,” the statement read. “Further, during our past eight years of serving the city, there’s been no feedback indicating there was a problem with any part of the hiring, promotion or discipline processes.”
Quincy Mayor Mike Troup had said that the ordinance was on the agenda when it was sent out on Friday and the procedure was no different than any other agenda item.
Commissioners also questioned who would administer the selection process and anticipated that a new process would have to be created to orchestrate chief selections.
“While the Illinois statute allows for this arrangement and you have been advised accordingly, we don’t see this to be in the best interest of the citizens of Quincy, the continuity with the two departments and most importantly, for the 130 sworn fire and police officers who rely on unbiased, nonpartisan direction from their chiefs,” the statement read.
“This arrangement would give the appearance of politicizing our emergency response capabilities within the city.”
Commissioner Barry Cheyne said he has heard from four or five aldermen since he emailed the statement to council and that has been the extent of the feedback.
Since joining the board in 2014, commissioners Cheyne, Kerry Anders and Steve Meckes have hired 33 new police officers, promoted 16 patrol officers, affirmed three deputy police chief selections, hired 14 new firefighters, promoted 16 firefighters and affirmed two deputy fire chief selections, according to the statement.
However, this year was the first time the commission had to select a new fire chief. Following a five-month process, Bernie Vahlkamp was selected to replace Joe Henning.
“In March 2021, we met with the mayor and director of administration (Jeff Mays) to provide our proposed process for hiring the next fire chief and the associated costs,” the statement read. “The administration then was in full support of our proposal and asked us to proceed.”
The cost was estimated at about $15,000 but ended up at about $11,400, Cheyne said.
Cheyne said that the mayor and council were updated on the hiring process in June to maintain transparency.
The process consisted of a two-month review by the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association to evaluate each candidate’s ability to lead and manage and organization. The IFCA also conducted a resume review.
The final three candidates, two internal and one external, had interviews with the police and fire commission and a stakeholder group led by Troup.
“Ironically, the city paid (IFCA) the same $11,400 to conduct QFD promotion exercises for the ranks of lieutenant, captain and assistant chief four months earlier with no issues on costs,” the statement said.
Should the ordinance pass, Cheyne said he is unsure what kind of role the commission would have in any future searches.
“I assume that’s a process they would execute but it would be too early to tell so we’ll see what happens,” Cheyne said.