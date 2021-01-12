QUINCY — The Adams County Board agreed to a resolution on Tuesday changing the locations of several polling places inside of nursing homes for the consolidated elections this spring.
With the approval of the resolution, St. Vincent’s and the Illinois Veterans Home would move to the Illinois National Guard Armory, 702 Koch’s Lane, and Good Samaritan Home’s polling location would move to Trinity United Church of Christ, 2020 S. 24th.
These relocations also were implemented during the 2019 primary and general elections in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said these changes will affect 3,500 to 4,000 residents.
"What's prompted this, yet again, is because of COVID-19, and we're not allowed into the nursing home campuses," Niekamp said. "The vaccines won't be fully out to all the residents yet. I think it will probably be the second stage of those, so really just to keep the citizens safe and the residents safe in the nursing homes, we just want to stay out of them."
Because of its small size, Lima Town Hall, 502 S. Range Line, also was relocated in November. Although it wasn't acted on Tuesday night, Niekamp said Lima Town Hall's polling location may still be changed for the April election.
The consolidated primary election will be Feb. 23, 2021. Winners of the primary will advance to the April 6, 2021, election.