DALLAS CITY, Ill. — A 49-year-old Pontoosuc man faces multiple weapon charges after firing a handgun in the middle of the street near a Circle K gas station in Dallas City, according to a release from the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to a call about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday regarding a man with a gun in the street.
Responders discovered Shawn DeHaven holding and firing a handgun in the street.
DeHaven later walked into a woman’s Dallas City home but was taken into custody without incident, the release said. He was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and aggravated discharge of a firearm.
A search warrant was executed at the home, where police recovered the firearm.
DeHaven had been released from jail on Monday after pleading guilty to aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and after posting bond on an Iowa warrant, police said. He was put in jail on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, possession of methamphetamine and driving while license revoked.
The Dallas City Police Department, Illinois State Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Hancock County State’s Attorney’s Office and Nauvoo Ambulance assisted with the incident.