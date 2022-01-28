QUINCY — A portion of the $13.2 million in state capital funding awarded to the Mid-America Intermodal Authority Port District is being slated to raise Quincy’s barge dock, a project that has been on the city’s radar for years.
The funding comes from the Illinois Port Facilities Capital Grant Program, which seeks to improve marine transportation throughout the state.
Charles Bell, executive director of Mid-America Intermodal Authority Port District, said the next step is meet with Illinois Department of Transportation and engineering staff to determine eligible uses of the funding as they relate to the project.
“We’re also able to raise some of the access roads to (the dock) so it wouldn’t have nearly the number of closures it’s had in the past,” Bell said.
The city of Quincy already has sought estimates for similar work to the barge dock.
Although initially estimated at $1.3 million, the barge dock project was estimated to cost $2.2 million after significant deterioration to the dock’s sheet piling was discovered.
Funding would come from a combination of grants, reserves and a 29 cent per ton unloading fee increase that took effect Jan. 1. However, the city is still about $410,000 short of covering the revised engineer’s estimate.
Quincy Utilities and Engineering Director Jeffrey Conte said he is trying to schedule a meeting with the port authority since he is not sure of the scope of the port district’s redevelopment plans.
A meeting of the Barge Dock Committee could ensure that the city and port district are not duplicating any efforts, he added.
“We worked together in the past and we’ll work together in the future to make this better for all of Quincy,” Conte said.
Bell said he anticipates the port district’s plans would allow the city to replace some of the funding it has set aside for the project.
“This would allow us to do more there than what (the city was) originally able to budget on,” Bell said.
The port district’s plans also include the redevelopment of the former Celotex site at 901 S. Front St. into a fully multimodal facility that would allow transloading between barge, rail and truck. Opportunities for loading and unloading transport shipping containers, warehousing and cross docking also are under consideration at the site.
Bell said the Celotex property, which experienced a serious fire in 2004, will undergo an environmental inspection before any development occurs.
“We don’t know of any environmental issues at the present time,” Bell said.
