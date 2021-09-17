QUINCY — With the first half of roughly $5.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding, Quincy officials are evaluating how to spend this federal relief.
Although a small portion of the money will go towards replacing lost revenue through the COVID-19 pandemic, Quincy Treasurer Linda Moore said one of the initial expenditures will be the rehiring of public sector employees lost during the pandemic.
“That will probably be the biggest portion right now,” Moore said. “We’ve rehired some police officers and firefighters and some central services staff so we are planning to use some of the money for those rehires and we can rehire them and use this money for reimbursement of those salaries through Dec. 31, 2026.”
Outside of this expense, Comptroller Sheri Ray the city is looking to use the ARPA money to cover public health expenses in response to COVID-19 since March 2020.
Although certain infrastructure projects may be ARPA-eligible, Ray said there has been no definitive decisions about those expenses.
“We know you can’t use it for pensions (and) we know you can’t use it for certain employee benefits,” Ray said.
Although some local governments have hired consultants like Bellwether LLC to evaluate the eligibility of ARPA to fund certain projects, Ray said she doesn’t think the city will need a consultant for that work.
In addition to the $5.4 million the city will receive, Adams County is set to receive another $12 million in ARPA relief.
The Adams County Board already has advanced several projects, including a series of IT infrastructure upgrades, the modernization of elevators at the Adams County Courthouse and an HVAC upgrade for the Adams County Health Department building.
Most recently, the county board approved a $50,000 ARPA request for a pilot program to provide better employment options for residents on probations.
All projects authorized by the county board were determined to be ARPA-eligible by Bellwether LLC.