QUINCY — South 24th Street between Maine and Jersey will be closed to through traffic starting at 6 a.m. Tuesday to allow for the repair of a water line in the area.
According to a news release from the city of Quincy, the street is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully near the work zone and use any alternative travel route when possible, the release said.
