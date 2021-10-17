QUINCY — Adams County’s preliminary budget for the 2022 fiscal year shows $2.1 million more in expenditures than revenues based on the current requests from county departments.
However, Finance Committee Chairman Bret Austin said these numbers should change after a second round of meetings with department heads. Additional revenues also haven’t been factored in, such as personal property replacement taxes and FEMA reimbursements.
Austin added that about 60% to 70% of the margin is from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, which requested an additional eight correctional officers.
Adams County Board member David Hoskins said during a Finance Committee meeting on Monday that the underlying concern of the sheriff’s department is adequate personnel.
“I understand where they’re coming from and I empathize with them as far as their ask within reason,” Hopkins said. “Again, as we mentioned earlier, I think they’re overstating their ask because they hope that if they ask for eight, they get two or four but I do think something needs to be done.”
During Tuesday’s county board meeting, Austin said there will be a projected increase of 32% in health insurance premiums this upcoming fiscal year.
“That’s a big number and that’s one of our larger items so we will need to do some things to address that,” Austin said.
But on the bright side, Austin said that they are pretty close to achieving a flat tax rate.
Another highlight of the budget was that after 27 continuous months in the hole, the county’s ambulance fund was in the black.
In November 2019, the ambulance service line fund was about $2 million in the red but was reduced to a roughly $500,000 deficit by November 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.