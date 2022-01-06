Private arcade gains 200 followers after first month

QUINCY — After being open for roughly a month, about 200 people have signed up for memberships to the Pinball Joint on Maine Street, according to owner Brandon Heberlein.
Heberlein said the arcade is a private, members only club where residents can sign up for a membership. Members then pay lounge fees, which are $10 an hour per person or $20 for a night pass person.
After that, all machines are free to play.
The Pinball Joint is open starting 5:30 p.m. on Friday, 5 p.m. on Saturday and 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Heberlein said he wanted to add something different to downtown Quincy. But as the only person able to repair pinball machines in the area, he said he performs constant maintenance.
“These really aren’t meant for being in people’s home so I get a lot of people that have them and need worked on and it’s just upkeep,” Heberlein said.
Machines range from a 1950s shuffle bowler to contemporary machines with themes such as the Netflix show “Stranger Things.”
Heberlein said he signed up to be a pinball machine dealer but also finds broken down machines and fixes them himself.
However, Heberlein said the machines are just the beginning.
He hopes to bring some useable space in the basement up to code and provide live entertainment such as comedy in the future.
Anyone wishing to become or member should visit the Pinball Joint Facebook page. Heberlein said residents should also visit the page if they have a pinball machine they are interested in selling.
