QUINCY — An intergovernmental agreement is being proposed that would give Adams County the authority to oversee IT infrastructure and be the administrator of services for Pike County.
David Hochgraber, senior network administrator for Adams County, said the county was first made aware of Pike County’s IT problems from the Illinois Department of Innovation and Technology.
With the work Adams County has done on election security and the close proximity, Hochgraber said the department asked the county whether they were interested in assuming Pike’s IT infrastructure and services.
“They are definitely in dire need of some help,” Hochgraber said.
Pike County Clerk Natalie Roseberry said in a news release that a lightning strike back in July left her office without stable internet for four weeks, phones for eight weeks and the inability to connect to the Illinois Board of Elections for 16 weeks.
Prior to that, Pike County experienced two data breaches: one with an on-site server for property records and one with an off-site server in reference to payroll, budget and accounts payable.
“It is time to stop waiting on others to fix Pike County’s issues and take accountability for our tax payers,” Roseberry said in the release. “We have an obligation and must fix ourselves.”
Hochgraber said he anticipates a phased-in approach to securing Pike County’s network and bringing their systems up to current standards. An additional staff member may be needed to man the help desk for Pike County, he added.
“With elections coming up, network security is a top priority,” Hochgraber said.
Hochgraber said he would assume some of the servers and infrastructure improvements would be eligible for federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. The state also has grant funding available for election security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.