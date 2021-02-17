QUINCY — A proposed business development in Quincy will not only cover the Quincy Mall but also expand to the former County Market and Sears locations nearby.
The district, which funds new construction on blighted properties by imposing a 1% retail sales tax or 1% hotel-motel tax on commercial or retail properties within the district, would stretch north of Broadway between 30th and 36th streets.
This area includes the entirety of the Quincy Mall, an existing multi-tenant retail center, and the vacant County Market and Sears stores, according to a memo to the city council.
Quincy Mayor Kyle Moore said other large box stores adjacent to this area had the opportunity to be a part of the district but declined.
"This isn't anything that we said is only for one and not the other," Moore said. "We did open it up to anybody who had a large vacant anchor space."
Chuck Bevelheimer, director of planning and development, said the sales tax revenue would be used for the construction costs for any properties in the district.
"It's got to be actually for renovation," Bevelheimer said. "So it's got to be tied to a building permit that's tied to a redevelopment renovation project."
The city has hired St. Louis-based PGVA Planners in the amount of $25,000 to evaluate the feasibility of a business development district in Quincy. That money would be refunded to the city should the district be approved and the 1% sales tax takes effect.
On Tuesday, the Quincy City Council approved a resolution setting a date and time for a public hearing related to the district. The hearing will be on March 10 at 6 p.m.