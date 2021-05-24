QUINCY — Proposed legislative maps released by Illinois Democrats on Friday may result in several local lawmakers serving a completely new constituency.
Under the proposed changes, Reps. Randy Frese and C.D. Davidsmeyer both would live in the same district, one that neither of them currently represents.
Frese, R-Paloma, currently serves the 94th House District, which runs just north of Monmouth and stretches down Illinois’ western border near Hannibal.
Davidsmeyer, R-Jacksonville, serves the 100th House District, which runs from the state’s western border east to Sangamon County and heads south towards Alton.
The new boundaries of the 100th House District are roughly the same but would leave out the city of Jacksonville.
Frese’s and Davidsmeyer’s hometowns now sit in the 99th House District, which is sandwiched between the 94th and 100th districts and spans east to Sangamon County.
Davidsmeyer called the mapping a “corrupt process” with the goal of shoving Republicans into the same districts so they will be less likely to win the next round of elections.
“It’s obviously an incredibly partisan map and a partisan process,” Davidsmeyer said.
Davidsmeyer also took issues with the use of the American Community Survey as the Democrats’ source of population data as opposed to the 2020 Census.
“(Democrats) changed the districts around enough to where even if you’re technically still in your district or put in with someone else, you still have a completely different district,” Davidsmeyer said.
Frese said he is yet to see a bill formally establishing the proposed maps and will wait for the legislative process to play out.
“One thing I know is things are fluid,” Frese said. “You sign onto a bill and the next day, it’s a different bill so we’ll just wait and see what we actually end up voting on.”
Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Quincy, represents the 47th Senate District, which stops just north of U.S. Route 36. But under the new maps, Quincy would be in the 50th Senate District, which stretches from Quincy in the north to Edwardsville in the south and spreads east toward Sangamon County.
Tracy could not be reached for comment Monday.