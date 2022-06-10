QUINCY — After no bids were received for a recycling container operation in Quincy, the city will be seeking community input about the future of recycling services.
The city had projected to end its 2022 fiscal year with a roughly $304,000 operating deficit for recycling. However, Director of Administrative Services Jeff Mays had said that this deficit is expected to jump to over $1 million by fiscal 2024 as a result of overdue equipment purchases.
“One of the big problems we’ll have to confront in the immediate future is we’ve got an aging fleet of recycle vehicles and they’re about $300,000 apiece,” Mays said. “How do we prepare to pay for those if we continue the business as it is?”
During a Central Services Committee meeting on Monday, Mays said the city is proposing to conduct a survey of its roughly 5,900 recycling customers or hold a series of public hearings to gauge reactions to different recycling proposals.
He added that the city is exploring two possibilities after consulting with downstate communities similar in size to Quincy that recycle.
The first would be to do pickups every other week, which would extend the life of the trucks by requiring two vehicles for service instead of three.
Mays said this idea could require the need for two bins: one for fiber materials and one for materials without fiber. However, he added that the city is not exploring fee increases for alternative recycling proposals at this time.
The second option would be to develop two or three recycling container sites in town.
“We don’t want to retreat from recycling,” Mays said. “We just need to be developing a sustainable cost model for it.”
Citizens participating in the recycling program currently pay a $5 fee for recycling, which Mays said covers salaries for the service.
