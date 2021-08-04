QUINCY — The Illinois Department of Transportation will host a public meeting on Thursday, Aug. 12 to evaluate upgrades for Ill. 57 in Adams County.
The two-lane, 10-mile stretch of highway connects downtown Quincy to Interstate 172 but has been subject to poor pavement conditions, occasional flooding and speed limit restrictions that obstruct the flow of trucks.
According to data from IDOT, 123 crashes occurred on Ill. 57 between Broadway and Payson Avenue between 2015 and 2020.
Another 62 crashes and two fatalities occurred on it between Payson Avenue and South 12th Street and another 89 crashes occurred between Payson and the I-172 interchange during the same period.
Plans to upgrade Ill. 57 were included in the Quincy Regional Transportation Plan approved in September.
According to the plan, widening the highway to four lanes is the most intuitive upgrade but would cost an estimated $250 million. Therefore, it may be necessary to explore a project with a reduced scope such as a by-pass at Marblehead or truck passing lanes.
During the Aug. 12 meeting, attendees will learn about the IL 57 Planning and Environment Linkages Study, which will help to identify purposes and needs as well as alternative options to carry forward.
The meeting will be in an open house format and project team members will meet one-on-one with attendees to answer any questions.
The meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Atrium Hotel on Third, 201 S. Third, and will comply with the latest COVID-19 guidelines from the Illinois Department of Public Health.