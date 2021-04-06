QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday to mark the beginning of the construction of a new clinic at 216 Pittsfield Road in Mount Sterling.
Quincy Medical Group CEO Carol Brockmiller said in a news release that Mount Sterling is a wonderful community that QMG has served for many years.
“Access to health care in rural communities, like Brown County, is critical to the overall health of those who reside here,” Brockmiller said. “The new facility will allow us to enhance the care experience for every patient who walks through our doors.”
The new facility will provide a wide range of services, including behavioral health, cardiology, laboratory, nutrition services, physical therapy and podiatry.
During construction, the Mount Sterling clinic will relocate to a temporary location at 109 Buckhorn Road, which was formerly the DOT John Wood Community College Learning Center.
Dr. Jennifer Schroeder, a family practice physician at the QMG Mt. Sterling Clinic, said the entire health care team is looking forward to the new facility.
“Mount Sterling has been a perfect home for medical care in Brown County and the surrounding communities for 25 years,” she said. “It has been my blessing to have served here for many of those. We look forward to continuing to serve in this new building, which we hope will be a blessing to our communities in the years to come.”